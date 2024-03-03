Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Upgraded by HSBC to Buy

HSBC upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $22.50 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Millicom International Cellular from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Millicom International Cellular presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Millicom International Cellular has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $20.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 1,431.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

