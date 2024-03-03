Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Trading Up 10.9%

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI – Get Free Report) shares were up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 559,561 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 249,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Minera Alamos Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$141.22 million, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Get Minera Alamos alerts:

Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.79 million during the quarter. Minera Alamos had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Minera Alamos Inc. will post 0.0395078 EPS for the current year.

Minera Alamos Company Profile

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio includes the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Minera Alamos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minera Alamos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.