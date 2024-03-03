Mizuho Boosts Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target to $34.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Squarespace from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.93.

Squarespace stock opened at $32.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.26. Squarespace has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). Squarespace had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Squarespace will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 5,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $163,358.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,120.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 5,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $163,358.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,120.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 67,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $1,924,246.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,824,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,254,736.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 500,737 shares of company stock worth $15,547,908. 47.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Squarespace by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,015,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894,084 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Squarespace by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,345,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,449,000 after buying an additional 479,712 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Squarespace by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,117,000 after buying an additional 956,920 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Squarespace by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,508,000 after buying an additional 31,448 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Squarespace in the 1st quarter valued at $27,254,000. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

