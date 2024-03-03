Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND) Insider Acquires A$25,626.20 in Stock

Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND – Get Free Report) insider Enrico (Ric) Buratto bought 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$13.85 ($9.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,626.20 ($16,749.15).
Monadelphous Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.95.
About Monadelphous Group
