Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND) Insider Acquires A$25,626.20 in Stock

Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND – Get Free Report) insider Enrico (Ric) Buratto bought 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$13.85 ($9.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,626.20 ($16,749.15).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Monadelphous Group Limited, an engineering group, provides construction, maintenance, and industrial services to resources, energy, and infrastructure industries in Australia, Chile, Mongolia, Papua New Guinea, and internationally. It operates through Engineering Construction, and Maintenance and Industrial Services divisions.

