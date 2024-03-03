MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,500 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the January 31st total of 260,800 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 143,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ML shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.
MoneyLion Price Performance
ML traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.86. 121,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,077. MoneyLion has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $66.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.39 and a 200 day moving average of $36.56.
MoneyLion Company Profile
MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.
