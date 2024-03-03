Multibit (MUBI) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

Multibit (MUBI) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. Multibit has a total market capitalization of $145.70 million and $24.24 million worth of Multibit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Multibit has traded 38.9% higher against the US dollar. One Multibit token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Multibit Profile

Multibit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 tokens. The official website for Multibit is multibit.exchange. Multibit’s official Twitter account is @multibit_bridge.

Multibit Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multibit (MUBI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Multibit has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 950,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Multibit is 0.14467188 USD and is up 2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $31,725,781.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://multibit.exchange/.”

