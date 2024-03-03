MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, reports. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $244.14 million for the quarter. MultiPlan updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

MultiPlan Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MPLN opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. MultiPlan has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45.

Institutional Trading of MultiPlan

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

