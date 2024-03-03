Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth about $844,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

PMAY opened at $32.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.69. The stock has a market cap of $591.88 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.