Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDEC. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

PDEC stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average of $34.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

