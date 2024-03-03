Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC opened at $147.81 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $157.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.13. The company has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.