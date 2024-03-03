Mutual Advisors LLC Has $368,000 Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 16.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 360,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,903,000 after acquiring an additional 51,380 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,265,000 after buying an additional 71,751 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 587,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,091,000 after buying an additional 68,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,128,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,897,000 after buying an additional 26,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

SPG stock opened at $150.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $153.11. The firm has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.64.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.88%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

