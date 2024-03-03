Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 1,058 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 67.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 361.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 195.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $98.21 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.36 and a 1 year high of $105.07. The company has a current ratio of 14.22, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 126.17%.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

