Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on April 4th

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Myers Industries has a payout ratio of 34.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Myers Industries to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.0%.
Myers Industries Price Performance
MYE stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. Myers Industries has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.29. The company has a market capitalization of $708.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.51.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MYE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Myers Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.
About Myers Industries
Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.
