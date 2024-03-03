National Bankshares Raises Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Price Target to C$173.00

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$167.00 to C$173.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lassonde Industries Stock Performance

TSE:LAS.A opened at C$156.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$480.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of -0.19. Lassonde Industries has a 1 year low of C$95.59 and a 1 year high of C$159.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$145.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$137.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

