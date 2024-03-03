Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 2,028 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIA. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $391.31 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $314.97 and a 12 month high of $392.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.81.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

