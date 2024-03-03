Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.76 Million Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 359,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,514 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Everi were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,977,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,901,000 after buying an additional 599,505 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Everi by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,002,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $102,940,000 after acquiring an additional 279,348 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everi by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,446,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,380,000 after acquiring an additional 37,353 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Everi by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,156,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,511,000 after acquiring an additional 57,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Everi by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,000,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,018,000 after acquiring an additional 220,937 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76. The company has a market cap of $901.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 2.09. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $19.13.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.19). Everi had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Everi’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EVRI shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Everi from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

