Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 131 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in RH were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 61.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in RH by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

Insider Activity at RH

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $14,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 33,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $10,423,493.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $14,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,523 shares of company stock worth $25,770,327. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RH Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of RH opened at $277.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.43. RH has a 12-month low of $207.26 and a 12-month high of $406.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $751.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.96 million. RH had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 81.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RH will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on RH from $335.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on RH from $365.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RH

About RH

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.