Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 6,913 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INVH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.37.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of INVH stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average of $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

