Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases New Shares in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.15% of Kadant as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 70.4% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kadant during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Kadant by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Kadant by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in Kadant during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Stock Performance

Shares of KAI stock opened at $327.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $291.05 and a 200-day moving average of $256.42. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $183.19 and a one year high of $354.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on KAI shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

