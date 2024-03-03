Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Natural Alternatives International from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International Trading Down 1.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

NAII opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. Natural Alternatives International has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAII. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 121,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 15,062 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 49.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.