Needham & Company LLC Cuts ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $36.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.11.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ACAD

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ACAD opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.18 and a beta of 0.40. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $33.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.48.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $231.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $137,584.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,626.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $137,584.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,626.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $391,705 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.