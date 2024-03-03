Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $81.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on IMCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Immunocore from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunocore currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.85.

IMCR stock opened at $67.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.83. Immunocore has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $70.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.25 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Immunocore will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Immunocore news, insider Leger Tina Amber St sold 4,375 shares of Immunocore stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total value of $305,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 10,828.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Immunocore by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Immunocore by 103.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Immunocore by 1,703.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Immunocore by 159.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

