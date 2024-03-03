NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Acquired by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 899,155 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,684 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 0.43% of NetApp worth $68,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of NetApp by 35.0% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 52,824 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 9.1% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 16.2% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 198,434 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after buying an additional 27,713 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 7.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 812,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $61,659,000 after buying an additional 58,131 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,658,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $77,954.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NetApp stock traded up $16.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,759,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,774. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.93. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $59.73 and a one year high of $112.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 111.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

