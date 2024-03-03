NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Announces Earnings Results

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The data storage provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 111.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.

NetApp Stock Performance

NetApp stock opened at $105.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. NetApp has a 12-month low of $59.73 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,563,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,198,000 after buying an additional 28,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

