NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.500–0.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Up 5.6 %

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Cuts Dividend

NYSE:NREF opened at $14.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $255.52 million, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.60. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 494.61, a quick ratio of 494.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 307.69%.

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Real Estate Finance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 15,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities.

