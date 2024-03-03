NFT 1-Day Volume Tops $9.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 3rd. One NFT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00016739 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00020156 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001494 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,299.90 or 0.99937417 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.44 or 0.00172343 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00008726 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (NFT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

