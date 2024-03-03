NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVAC) Short Interest Update

NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of NorthView Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in NorthView Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $140,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NorthView Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in NorthView Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $330,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in NorthView Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NorthView Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.69% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthView Acquisition alerts:

NorthView Acquisition Price Performance

NVAC stock remained flat at $11.25 during trading hours on Friday. 79 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,875. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99. NorthView Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

About NorthView Acquisition

NorthView Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus its search on businesses that are focused on healthcare sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NorthView Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthView Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.