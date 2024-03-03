Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,059,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563,578 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $99,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 38.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCLH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.96.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NCLH traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.29. The company had a trading volume of 12,104,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,669,283. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 68.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.63.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 108.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

