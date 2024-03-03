Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 94.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,858 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $53,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $124.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $124.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.85.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.664 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.92%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

