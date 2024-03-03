NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Stake Boosted by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,865,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,586,344 shares during the period. NuStar Energy accounts for 2.9% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of NuStar Energy worth $346,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 1,610.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 6,952.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 2,390.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 13.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. 56.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NS. Wells Fargo & Company raised NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Sunday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

NuStar Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

NuStar Energy stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,075,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,998. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.76. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.70.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $451.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.69 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 107.61% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently 225.35%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

