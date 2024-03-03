nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC cut its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,132,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507,335 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned 1.29% of nVent Electric worth $113,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in nVent Electric by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in nVent Electric by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE NVT traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.74. 1,851,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,041. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.92. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $69.40.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $861.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on nVent Electric

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total value of $738,004.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,228.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total transaction of $738,004.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,228.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $160,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,114.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 400,252 shares of company stock valued at $25,713,777. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.