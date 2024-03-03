NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Page Arthur B

Page Arthur B boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.1% of Page Arthur B’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Page Arthur B’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% in the third quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.8% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 66,627 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.1% in the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% in the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $824.90.

NVIDIA Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $822.79 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $222.97 and a 12 month high of $823.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $627.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $517.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,174 shares of company stock worth $69,582,008. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

