NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.72

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.72 and traded as high as $38.59. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $38.46, with a volume of 48,292 shares trading hands.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Trading Up 1.6 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average is $36.70.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
Institutional Trading of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund
About NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.