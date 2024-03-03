NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.72

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.72 and traded as high as $38.59. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $38.46, with a volume of 48,292 shares trading hands.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average is $36.70.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Institutional Trading of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

About NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 8.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 287.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 13,819 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

