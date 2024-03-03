O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 26.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 832,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,777,000 after purchasing an additional 24,651 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 134.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 24,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APAM shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, EVP Gregory K. Ramirez sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $105,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,403.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of APAM opened at $43.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.85. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.16.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 73.85%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous None dividend of $0.65. This represents a yield of 5.5%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 86.08%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Articles

