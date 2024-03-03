O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.80.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of REG opened at $61.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.17. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $68.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.14 and a 200-day moving average of $62.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.37%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

