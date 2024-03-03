O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,211 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,544 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Forestar Group worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 1,601.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Forestar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Forestar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 35.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $32,977.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Forestar Group news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $32,977.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,706 shares of company stock worth $494,922 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Forestar Group from $30.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Forestar Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of FOR stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.69. Forestar Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $38.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.99.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $305.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.00 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forestar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Further Reading

