O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sanmina by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sanmina by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Sanmina by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Sanmina by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Sanmina by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,105,000 after buying an additional 15,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sanmina

In other Sanmina news, Director Susan A. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $60,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,811 shares in the company, valued at $473,659.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $65.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $69.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.63 and its 200 day moving average is $53.27.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Sanmina’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

