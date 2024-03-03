O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 30.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,011,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $165,478,000 after buying an additional 45,665 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,837,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,719,000 after buying an additional 30,408 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,650,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,538,000 after purchasing an additional 52,980 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,250,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,285,000 after purchasing an additional 171,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,008,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,105,000 after purchasing an additional 126,779 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $91.70 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $93.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.06. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $561.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at $10,702,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at $10,702,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $339,456.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,926,795.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.