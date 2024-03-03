O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 32.9% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,441,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.6% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.2% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James stock opened at $120.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $121.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.75.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 12.81%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 879 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,711.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $102,690.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 879 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,711.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,687 shares of company stock valued at $727,008. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RJF. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.25.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

