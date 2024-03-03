O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 14,659 Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,659 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sasol were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Sasol by 2,100.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 72,301 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Sasol during the third quarter worth about $1,059,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Sasol by 572.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 53,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 45,493 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Sasol by 126.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 25,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sasol alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Sasol Stock Performance

NYSE SSL opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average is $11.01. Sasol Limited has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $15.23.

Sasol Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5248 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Sasol Profile

(Free Report)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.