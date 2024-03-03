Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Barclays

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OII

Oceaneering International Price Performance

NYSE:OII opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 2.48. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.07.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $654.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.81 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oceaneering International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 461,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,813,000 after acquiring an additional 76,252 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 287,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 219.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 108,908 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.