Okta’s (OKTA) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $85.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OKTA. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Okta from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Okta from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered Okta from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Okta from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.10.

Okta stock opened at $108.49 on Thursday. Okta has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.20 and a 200-day moving average of $80.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $620,725.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,689.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $95,329.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,525 shares in the company, valued at $710,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $620,725.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,689.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,374 over the last ninety days. 7.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Okta by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 59,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,516,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Okta by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Twenty Acre Capital LP grew its stake in Okta by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 96,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

