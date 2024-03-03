Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $6,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,744,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,537,000 after acquiring an additional 749,118 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,303,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,214,000 after acquiring an additional 337,392 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,076,000 after acquiring an additional 362,985 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,745,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,437,000 after acquiring an additional 374,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,712,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,353,000 after purchasing an additional 72,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC opened at $88.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.66. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.46%.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

