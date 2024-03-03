Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Free Report) by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,160 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPY. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the second quarter worth $241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 11.2% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 33,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 1,758.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the second quarter worth $146,000. 36.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on OPY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Oppenheimer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Oppenheimer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Oppenheimer Stock Up 0.8 %

Oppenheimer stock opened at $38.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $400.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.52. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.82 and a 52 week high of $44.99.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $308.29 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 4.46%.

Oppenheimer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

