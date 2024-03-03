OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPHC opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. OptimumBank has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $4.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptimumBank in the third quarter worth $35,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimumBank during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 1,250,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

