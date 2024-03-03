Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,814 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,715,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at $51,009,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,444,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,783 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth $50,316,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth $49,702,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.10.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,104,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,503,608.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Stories

