Orchid Hits 1-Day Volume of $13.88 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 16.2% against the dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $140.71 million and approximately $13.88 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00016739 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00020156 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001494 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,299.90 or 0.99937417 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.44 or 0.00172343 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00008726 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.14491522 USD and is up 3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $11,561,640.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.