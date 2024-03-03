Origin Energy Limited (OGFGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1436 per share on Thursday, April 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th.
Origin Energy Price Performance
Origin Energy stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.55. Origin Energy has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $5.93.
About Origin Energy
