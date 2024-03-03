Origin Energy Limited (OGFGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1436 per share on Thursday, April 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th.

Origin Energy Price Performance

Origin Energy stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.55. Origin Energy has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $5.93.

Get Origin Energy alerts:

About Origin Energy

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through, Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.