Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Approximately 49,450,535 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 31,752,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

Oriole Resources Stock Down 8.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.18. The firm has a market cap of £11.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.58.

Oriole Resources Company Profile

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

