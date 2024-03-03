Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Short Interest Down 16.9% in February

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCRGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,260,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the January 31st total of 6,330,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Oscar Health Price Performance

Oscar Health stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $16.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,776,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Oscar Health has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.84.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.08. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 29.99% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oscar Health will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $245,036.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 548,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,476,682.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oscar Health news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,029 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $245,036.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 548,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,476,682.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $137,030.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,979.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oscar Health

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,480,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 14,576,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,859,000 after buying an additional 3,430,032 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $27,427,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,127,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,693,000 after buying an additional 2,211,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth about $18,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OSCR shares. TheStreet upgraded Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Oscar Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Oscar Health from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Featured Stories

